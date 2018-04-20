Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI SHORES (CBSMiami) – A little bit of high tech help led the FBI and police to a man who robbed a bank in Miami Shores on Friday.

The man burst into the TD Bank branch, at 9005 Biscayne Boulevard, around 9:20 a.m. and fired at least one shot into the ceiling to get the attention of the bank employees and customers alike.

He then demanded money from a cashier. After receiving an undisclosed amount, he ran out of the bank.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Multiple law enforcement sources told CBS4 that an “extremely accurate” GPS device was in the bag containing the money. It led authorities to a house, near NW 109th Street and 3 Avenue, where the suspected bank robber was hiding. He was taken into custody.

At least two other people who were in the home are being interviewed to see if they had any connection to the robbery.

The Miami Shores PD, Miami Dade PD and the FBI’s South Florida Violent Crime Task Force continue their investigation.