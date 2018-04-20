Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WESTON (CBSMiami) – Patience paid off for a cell phone thief who stole a pricey iPhone surrounded by employees and customers who were none the wiser.

Security cameras at the At&T store at 2241 Weston Road captured the unidentified man milling around the store around 3:30 p.m. on February 25th.

The video shows him as he disconnected the security cable on an iPhone Xon display and placed it back without raising any suspicion.

He then proceeded to browse the store for almost an hour before finally returning to the unsecured iPhone, valued at $999, and casually gliding it into his front jean’s pocket.

The man was described as being about 6 foot tall and approximately 35 years old. He has a dark beard and wore black-rimmed eyeglasses, a baseball cap, blue jeans and an Under Armour T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.