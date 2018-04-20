By Bianca Peters
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Every week in partnership with the Florida Panthers we highlight a hero among us. This week we introduce you to Arthur “Artie” Meiselman, a WWII veteran.

Arthur “Artie” Meiselman being honored at a Florida Panthers game as a Hero Among Us. (CBS4)

At 17, he enlisted in the Navy and served from 1944-1946.  He sailed across the vast Pacific on a radar repair ship as a radio operator.

That ship took to Okinawa Japan and he talked about the rough seas he faced there but he always knew someone was looking out for him saying, “One of the bad things about Okinawa was that they had a storm there, a real bad storm. I’m a firm believer in God. He had to be looking out for me and my ship. I never got seasick in my life; a miracle! I think it was my mother’s cooking.”

Arthur “Artie” Meiselman (CBS4)

His love for the sea took him to Pearl Harbor, an event he will never forget. Recently Artie was honored at a Florida Panther’s game as the entire arena stood to honor the hero that he was and still is today.

On behalf of CBS4, thank you for your service.

