MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The manhunt for a Minnesota grandmother wanted for killing her husband and a woman in Ft. Myers is over.

Lois Riess is now in police custody at a jailhouse in a resort town off the southern coast of Texas.

Federal officials captured Riess, 56, late Thursday. Authorities say an eyewitness spotted a woman matching Riess’ description at a restaurant on South Padre Island.

She was arrested by two deputy U.S. marshals shortly thereafter without incident.

Surveillance video released earlier this week allegedly shows Riess driving and walking inside a hotel in Ocala more than 200-miles from Fort Myers.

That’s where, police believe, she shot and killed 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson who she met at a bar then stole her white Acura, credit cards and identity.

Authorities suspect Riess targeted Hutchinson because they looked alike.

Riess is also suspected of murdering her husband in Minnesota last month. David Riess was found shot to death in the couple’s home.

Riess, who police say has a gambling problem, stopped at different casinos before driving to Fort Myers earlier this month and meeting Hutchinson.

She now faces multiple charges including murder and criminal use of personal identification.

