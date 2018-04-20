Ryan Mayer

Baseball cards have long been a hobby in the United States, with many people beginning their collections as kids. In many cases, the hobby doesn’t last beyond childhood. However, there are still plenty of folks out there who continue their collecting well into their adult years, searching for those rare cards that are valued above all others. On Thursday night, one of those rare cards came onto the market and was sold for nearly 3 million dollars.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card in mint condition was sold at auction for $2.88 million. The owner of the card was none other than former NFL offensive lineman Evan Mathis. According to Rovell, the sale is the second-highest price ever paid for a card, behind the $3.12 million paid for a 1909 T206 Honus Wagner card back in 2016. The T206 is considered one of, if not the rarest card in existence, so seeing a card sell for close to that same amount is eye-opening.

In Rovell’s piece, he notes that the Mantle card has continuously risen in value, now to the point where it sold for ten times what the value of it was back in 2007.

“In 1988, this card in its best condition could be had for $3,300. Ten years later, the record was $121,000. By 2007, the top sale for the card — which was a comparable PSA 9 — was $240,000.”

For Mathis, he told the Associated Press back in March that he didn’t think he’d regret selling the card because he’d “have a nice house to show for it instead of the card”.