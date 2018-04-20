Filed Under:Donald Trump, James Comey, Local TV, Politics

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Memos written by former FBI Director James Comey concerning his meetings with President Donald Trump last year have been released by Congress.

The memos, obtained by CBS News, detail a series of conversations Comey had with Trump during roughly the first four months of his administration. Among the interactions Comey chose to put in writing, one focused on the so-called Steele Dossier – about allegations involving Trump and prostitutes in Moscow

“The infamous golden showers in Russia came up over and over again with his meetings with Trump. Trump mentioned on multiple occasions that his wife was going to think its true,” said CBS News Capitol Hill producer Rebecca Kaplan.

In all, there are seven memos. They helped lead to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. In the documents, Comey writes that the president asked for his loyalty and alluded to jailing journalists to help find leakers.

Trump signed off on the release of Comey’s notes and tweeted about it Thursday night.

Comey has been on a media blitz this week promoting his new book, which focuses, primarily, on his interactions with the president who tweeted about it Friday morning.

