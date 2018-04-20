Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (CBSMiami) — Barbara Bush’s body lies in repose Friday at Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. The public is invited to pay respects to the former First Lady, who died on Tuesday at the age of 92.

Former President George H.W. Bush greeted mourners as they filed by her silver casket topped with a bouquet of roses.

Visitors waited for hours to say goodbye.

“It’s a very emotional time. I know she was loved a whole lot. I loved her,” said mourner Sandranette Lewis.

Houston has been celebrating Barbara Bush’s legacy since word of her death on Tuesday. Guests have attended tributes wearing her favorite color blue and her trademark pearls.

“We’re so gonna miss her. I thought she would be here forever, you know? She seemed to be that kind of a person,” said Houston resident Linda Harvey.

Condolences have poured in from around the world but the loss is especially deep in Houston. Mrs. Bush called this city home for nearly sixty years

“She was such a wonderful lady. As a mom. As a grandmother. And we’re here to honor her. And the family,” said mourner Frances Sullivan.

First Lady Melania Trump will attend Saturday’s funeral. But the White House says the President will not. Mr. Trump has had a tense relationship with the Bush family but sent his condolences, calling Barbara Bush a “Titan in American life.”

About 15-hundred guests will attend Saturday’s funeral. Mrs. Bush’s son Jeb, the former governor of Florida, will deliver a eulogy.

