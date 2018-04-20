Filed Under:Barbara Bush, Houston, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (CBSMiami) — Barbara Bush’s body lies in repose Friday at Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. The public is invited to pay respects to the former First Lady, who died on Tuesday at the age of 92.

gettyimages 949157518 Former First Lady Barbara Bushs Body Lies In Repose In Houston

In this handout provided by the Office of George H.W. Bush, former President George H. W. Bush greets the mourners with his daughter Dorothy “Doro” Bush Koch during the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston, Texas. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92. (Photo by Mark Burns – Pool/Office of George H.W. Bush via Getty Images)

Former President George H.W. Bush greeted mourners as they filed by her silver casket topped with a bouquet of roses.

Visitors waited for hours to say goodbye.

“It’s a very emotional time. I know she was loved a whole lot. I loved her,” said mourner Sandranette Lewis.

Houston has been celebrating Barbara Bush’s legacy since word of her death on Tuesday. Guests have attended tributes wearing her favorite color blue and her trademark pearls.

“We’re so gonna miss her. I thought she would be here forever, you know? She seemed to be that kind of a person,” said Houston resident Linda Harvey.

Condolences have poured in from around the world but the loss is especially deep in Houston. Mrs. Bush called this city home for nearly sixty years

“She was such a wonderful lady. As a mom. As a grandmother. And we’re here to honor her. And the family,” said mourner Frances Sullivan.

First Lady Melania Trump will attend Saturday’s funeral. But the White House says the President will not. Mr. Trump has had a tense relationship with the Bush family but sent his condolences, calling Barbara Bush a “Titan in American life.”

About 15-hundred guests will attend Saturday’s funeral. Mrs. Bush’s son Jeb, the former governor of Florida, will deliver a eulogy.

You can watch live coverage of Saturday’s funeral on CBS4 News, CBSMiami.com and all of our social media channels; Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

What Are People Talking About?
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch