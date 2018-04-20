Filed Under:Hit & Run, Hit-and-run, Local TV

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash in northwest Miami-Dade.

Michel Vernet, 59, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.

Last Sunday night, Auguste Friznel, 51, was attempting to cross NW 7th Avenue at 103rd Street when he was hit by a white Toyota RAV4.

Vernet was behind the wheel, according to the police.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the SUV did not stop after hitting Friznel and its driver did not render aid or call 911.

Vernet turned himself in to the police Thursday evening. During questioning he reportedly admitted to Friznel, he said he hit the brakes but couldn’t avoid hitting him. When asked why he didn’t stop, Vernet said he was scared and feared his insurance would go up, according to police.

