WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is talking tough when it comes to his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The president said talks concerning the face-to-face summit are “well underway” but he’s prepared to walk away.

“If I think that it’s a meeting that is not going to be fruitful, we’re not going to go. If the meeting, when I’m there is not fruitful, I will respectfully leave the meeting,” he said.

Trump said heading into the summit he has one primary goal.

“The denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” he said.

Possible summit locations being discussed include the Peace Village inside the Korean demilitarized zone, a U.S. naval ship off the Korean coast, or neutral locations ranging from Mongolia to Sweden.

Another goal the president said he’ll focus on in the negotiations is securing the release of three Americans, a businessman and two teachers, who are imprisoned in North Korea.

“I think there is a very good chance of doing it, we’re having very good dialogue. We will keep you informed but we are in there and we are working very hard on that,” said Trump.

CIA director and Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo reportedly brought up the imprisoned Americans during his secret trip to North Korea over the Easter weekend.

The vote on Pompeo’s nomination as Secretary of State is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, who has opposed Pompeo’s nomination, says the director’s negotiations with North Korea puts Pompeo “in a better light.”