PALMETTO BAY (CBSMiami/Patch) – South Florida shoppers may not have to bother getting out of their cars to make purchases at their favorite Target stores for much longer. Depending on which store you shop at, Target employees may bring your purchases to you in the parking lot. It’s the retail equivalent of buying a burger and fries in a fast food drive-thru.

Target Corp. has announced plans to offer the new Drive Up service at nearly 270 stores throughout the Southeast, including the Sunshine State.

