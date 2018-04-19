Filed Under:Glimmer of Life Rescue, Leader Animal Specialty Hospital, Local TV, Stray Dog, Victoria

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dog that was found near death is getting a new ‘leash’ on life.

victoria dog Found Near Death, Stray Dog Victoria Being Nursed Back To Health

Victoria the dog  (Source: CBS4)

Victoria the dog arrived to Leader Animal Specialty Hospital close to death, but doctors have nursed her back to health.

She was found by Glimmer of Life dog rescue.

She is still not well enough for surgery but doctors think she will have a happy ending.

Victoria was found in Hialeah and is hoping for a rescue group to take her in so she can recover and eventually have surgery.

There is a GoFundMe page for Victoria, who’s vet bills are already up to $80,000.

For more information on the rescue, click here.

