MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dog that was found near death is getting a new ‘leash’ on life.

Victoria the dog arrived to Leader Animal Specialty Hospital close to death, but doctors have nursed her back to health.

She was found by Glimmer of Life dog rescue.

She is still not well enough for surgery but doctors think she will have a happy ending.

Victoria was found in Hialeah and is hoping for a rescue group to take her in so she can recover and eventually have surgery.

There is a GoFundMe page for Victoria, who’s vet bills are already up to $80,000.

