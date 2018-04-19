Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WINDSOR, ENGLAND (CBSMiami) — It’s exactly one month until the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The two will marry at Windsor Castle and security around the fortress will be unprecedented.

When the couple exchange ‘I do’s” next month, authorities hope they don’t notice all the extra security.

Tens of thousands of people are expected in Windsor, England to celebrate the couple’s May 19th wedding. Armed and undercover police have spent the last five months preparing one of the most elaborate security plans ever in the picturesque town.

“Essentially, everybody in that crowd is a potential terrorist, and you don’t need to have spent hours or months building sophisticated bombs or other weaponry,” explained Bob Broadhurst, former London Police Commander.

With vehicles now a weapon of choice for terrorists, because they can ram them into crowds, road barriers are going up and police will use license plate recognition technology.

They will also be using metal detectors, wands, and searching bags. Police will also be on horses, in the air, along the river Thames, and with search dogs.

British Transport police will be patrolling Windsor’s rail station as extra trains are added for the big day. Specialist teams will be ready to deal with any suspicious items left behind.

“Even with the best of intelligence, there is still a risk, but it’s a risk that’s accepted. It’s accepted by the royal family. It’s accepted by police,” said Broadhurst.

The biggest risk may come when Prince Harry and Megan ride through the crowds in an open-air carriage, just like Prince William and Kate did at their 2011 wedding. Police say that is when they will be watching most closely. Drones and snipers are also included in the plan.

Security for the royal wedding will reportedly cost 42-million dollars.