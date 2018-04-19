Widely known as the number one non-invasive fat-reduction procedure, CoolSculpting has gained much popularity, and for a good reason. The procedure gets its name from its function, as it essentially freezes the fat, and then eliminated by controlled cooling. The procedure is FDA approved, does not involve any form of surgery, and eliminates all fat you wish to target.

It’s not easy to be constantly disappointed when all the efforts made to lose weight are led to little or no result. Through dieting and exercise, individuals have had increasingly difficult times losing weight. To those who have lost hope, we have a solution!

Ideal Candidate

CoolSculpting is available for both men and women who wish to eliminate difficult fat from various areas of the body. This procedure is able to remove fat from the belly and love handles, inner or outer thighs, under the chin, the back, knees, upper arms, bra fat, saddle bags banana rolls amongst many other locations. Essentially if you can grab the fat we can treat it! Due to its minimally invasive features, CoolSculpting even appeals to individuals who have never done a cosmetic procedure. Another important factor is that the ideal candidate is usually within 30 pounds of their goal weight, and is seeking a healthy lifestyle.

Procedure Time

Utilizing the newest state of the art applicators CoolSculpting takes approximately thirty-five minutes per area treated. We are proud to be one of the only locations in South Florida that is Dual-Sculpting, which means we can treat with two machines at once allowing you to treat multiple areas at once, cutting your treatment times in half. To get more perspective, one area is roughly the same size as your hand.

Recovery Time

One of the main advantages of this fat-eliminator is that it has no downtime. As it is not a surgical procedure, nor seriously invasive, you will be able to return to normal activities immediately after the treatment. Typically, once a session takes place, some swelling, bruising, and redness may take place, and your skin may become slightly sensitive. This is temporary, and should subside rather quickly.

How Soon Will I See the Result?

It will take overall 4 to 6 months for your body to flush out all the fat cells from the session.

However, you will be able to find a noticeable difference within 3 weeks after your treatment. The most visible results usually show after two months.

How Long Does It Last?

Although it can seem too good to be true, CoolSculpting provides permanent results. Once the fat cells are removed through freezing and then excreted, they are completely gone. As the fat cells are destroyed, they enable the body to adjust and ultimately reduce the fat in the area permanently. It is important to consider, however, that the remaining fat cells in the body can still increase in size, and you may still gain weight. A healthy lifestyle such as eating lean and exercising daily may help prevent this.

FAQs

How much does CoolSculpting cost?

The cost of this procedure depends on many factors such as areas targeted, the number of treatments needed, and the patient’s ultimate goal. You can create a customized treatment plan and go over price options with our expert CoolSculpting providers.

What does it feel like?

As the cooling takes place at the beginning of the session, you will feel very cold. This will be temporary. The relevant area will usually go numb within 5 to 10 minutes, to prevent any discomfort. After the treatment, you may feel tingling in the area, but it should not be painful in any way.

Where does all the fat go?

Once the fat cells are frozen or crystallized, they die out and are naturally eliminated from the body. Once the fat cells leave the body, they can never come back!

What happens if I gain weight after I’ve done the procedure?

Although many people are very motivated to maintain their post-treatment results, as they like their new image, it is possible to gain weight. If this is the case, you may gain weight throughout your whole body, and not only in the areas that were treated.

If you have any questions about CoolSculpting, feel free to contact us today. We perform this treatment both in our Fort Lauderdale and Pembroke Pines locations. Let us help you achieve your ideal body image now.

