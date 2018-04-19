Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – The prosecutor in the Minnesota county where Prince died said evidence shows Prince — who died from an accidental fentanyl overdose — thought he was taking Vicodin, not fentanyl. He said there’s no evidence any person associated with Prince knew he possessed any counterfeit pill containing fentanyl.

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz also announced Thursday he’s filing no criminal charges in the musician’s death, meaning the state’s investigation into how Prince got the fentanyl that killed him is closed.

