FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A murder suspect was shot and killed after he fired on a police officer moving in to arrest him.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in the area of Sunrise Boulevard near 9th Terrace.

A U.S. Marshall task force was on the trail of the man when a Fort Lauderdale police officers spotted him and pulled him over. He was then ordered to out of the vehicle.

“The subject refused to come out so less than lethal methods were deployed,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione. “The suspect responded to the less than lethal efforts by discharging a firearm at the police officer on the scene. The officer responded by discharging their firearm. I am sad to report the suspect has passed away.”

No police officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire

Sunrise Boulevard was closed for most of the evening as the three law enforcement agencies involved; U.S. Marshalls, Fort Lauderdale Police, and Coral Springs Police conducted their investigation.

Police have not released the name of the man who died.