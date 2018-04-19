Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Five Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students have been named among Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2018.

Their passionate turn to gun control activism after a mass shooting at their school on Valentine’s Day killed 17 and injured 17 landed Jaclyn Corin, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky and Alex Wind on Time’s annual list.

They share space with a group that includes CTE research doctor Ann McKee, actress Nicole Kidman, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, comedian/tv show hosts Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel, President Donald Trump and China President Xi Xinping.

Former President, Barack Obama, wrote the accompanying essay on the Parkland quintet, whom Time listed among the “Pioneers.”

“The Parkland, Fla., students don’t have the kind of lobbyists or big budgets for attack ads that their opponents do,” Obama wrote. “Most of them can’t even vote yet.

But they have the power so often inherent in youth: to see the world anew; to reject the old constraints, outdated conventions and cowardice too often dressed up as wisdom. The power to insist America can be better.”

“As these young leaders make common cause with African Americans and Latinos the disproportionate victims of gun violence and reach voting age, the possibilities of meaningful change will steadily grow.”