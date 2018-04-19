Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NFL’s annual schedule release took place Thursday.

That means we now know who the Miami Dolphins will be playing each week of the 2018 season and when each game will take place.

As always, the Dolphins will face each of their AFC East rivals twice; once at home and once on the road.

Miami will have the same ‘scheduled’ bye week as they did last season, though as we all know things didn’t work out that way.

The Dolphins bye will come during Week 11 (weekend of November 18th), which is where it was supposed to be last year before Hurricane Irma caused Miami to use their bye during Week 1 and then play for 16 consecutive weeks.

Week 1 will see the Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 9th at Hard Rock Stadium.

The final game of the regular season won’t be an easy one for the Dolphins though. They’ll head up to Northern New York and face the Buffalo Bills on December 30th.

Miami’s lone nationally televised game will come on Thursday, October 25th when they travel to Houston for a matchup with the Texans.

The Dolphins final five games will all come against teams that made the playoffs last season.

They’ll wrap up the season against Buffalo, New England, at Minnesota, against Jacksonville and at Buffalo.

Here is Miami’s full 2018 schedule:

Preseason Week 1: Thursday, August 9th- Dolphins vs. Buccaneers 7 p.m. (on CBS4)

Preseason Week 2: Friday, August 17th- Dolphins @ Panthers 7:30 p.m. (on CBS4)

Preseason Week 3: Saturday, August 25th- Dolphins vs. Ravens 7 p.m. (on CBS4)

Preseason Week 4: Thursday, August 30th- Dolphins @ Falcons 7 p.m. (on CBS4)

___

Week 1: Sunday, September 9th- Dolphins vs. Titans 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, September 16th- Dolphins @ Jets 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, September 23th- Dolphins vs. Raiders 1 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, September 30th- Dolphins @ Patriots 1 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, October 7th- Dolphins @ Bengals 1 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, October 14th- Dolphins vs. Bears 1 p.m.

Week 7: Sunday, October 21nd- Dolphins vs. Lions 1 p.m.

Week 8: Thursday, October 25th- Dolphins @ Texans 8:20 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, November 4th- Dolphins vs. Jets 1 p.m.

Week 10: Monday, November 11th- Dolphins @ Packers 1 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, November 18th- BYE WEEK

Week 12: Sunday, November 25th- Dolphins @ Colts 1 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, December 2nd- Dolphins vs. Bills 1 p.m.

Week 14: Monday, December 9th- Dolphins vs. Patriots 1 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, December 16th- Dolphins @ Vikings 1 p.m.

Week 16: Sunday, December 23rd- Dolphins vs. Jaguars TBD

Week 17: Sunday, December 30th- Dolphins @ Bills 1 p.m.

CBS4 will once again be the television home of the Miami Dolphins and will carry all four preseason games and eleven regular season games.