FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Massage Envy massage therapist is accused of sexual assault.

It happened March 9th at the Massage Envy on Cordova Road in Ft. Lauderdale.

The woman, who was in town for Spring Break, told the police that Juan Mendiz, 32, inappropriately touched her several times before committing an act of sexual assault.

After the incident, she reported it to Massage Envy staff who asked her not to call the police because they would take care of it internally.

The woman called the police who arrested Mendiz. During questioning, he reportedly denied he did anything wrong and requested an attorney.