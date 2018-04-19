Filed Under:Local TV, Massage Envy, Sexual Assault

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Massage Envy massage therapist is accused of sexual assault.

It happened March 9th at the Massage Envy on Cordova Road in Ft. Lauderdale.

The woman, who was in town for Spring Break, told the police that Juan Mendiz, 32, inappropriately touched her several times before committing an act of sexual assault.

After the incident, she reported it to Massage Envy staff who asked her not to call the police because they would take care of it internally.

The woman called the police who arrested Mendiz. During questioning, he reportedly denied he did anything wrong and requested an attorney.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

What Are People Talking About?
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch