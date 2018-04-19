Filed Under:Box Office, Entertainment, Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World, movies, s

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) —  The final trailer for the highly anticipated film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is out.

We already know from previous trailers that the park’s location is Isla Nublar which is home to an erupting volcano.

The film takes place four years since the theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

jurassic world fallen kingdom jw2 adv1sheet trex 2 preview rgb Watch: Final Trailer For Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Released

(Credit: Universal Studios)

When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission.

Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in theaters on June 22nd, 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

What Are People Talking About?
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch