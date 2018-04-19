Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins will have a new look in 2018 and it has nothing to do with the players on the field.

Rather, it has to do with what the players will be wearing.

On Thursday the Dolphins unveiled new uniforms, which feature updated colors the team is dubbing ‘historically modern’.

The changes are not drastic but are more of a throwback to the team’s glory days of the 1970’s and 80’s.

The Dolphins call the colors ‘pure aqua and orange’ and have removed the dark blue border around the names and numbers.

The dark blue still exists in the team logo, though. As for the new orange, it is bold and a bit darker, resembling the more traditional color seen in the team’s original uniforms.

Fans who have raved about the Dolphins throwback uniforms that have been used during the past two seasons should love the new duds.

And speaking of the throwbacks, they’ll again be featured in two of Miami’s upcoming games in 2018.