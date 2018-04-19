By David Dwork
Filed Under:aqua, Local TV, Miami Dolphins, New Uniforms, NFL, Orange, Throwback

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins will have a new look in 2018 and it has nothing to do with the players on the field.

Rather, it has to do with what the players will be wearing.

On Thursday the Dolphins unveiled new uniforms, which feature updated colors the team is dubbing ‘historically modern’.

The changes are not drastic but are more of a throwback to the team’s glory days of the 1970’s and 80’s.

The Dolphins call the colors ‘pure aqua and orange’ and have removed the dark blue border around the names and numbers.

The dark blue still exists in the team logo, though.  As for the new orange, it is bold and a bit darker, resembling the more traditional color seen in the team’s original uniforms.

Fans who have raved about the Dolphins throwback uniforms that have been used during the past two seasons should love the new duds.

And speaking of the throwbacks, they’ll again be featured in two of Miami’s upcoming games in 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

What Are People Talking About?
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch