WALLINGFORD (CBSMiami) – From terrorism to mass shootings to car accidents, victims can die within 5 to 10 minutes from uncontrolled bleeding.

Now a nationwide campaign is underway to help teach ordinary people how to respond in emergencies.

Middle school teacher Bob Teraila is learning lifesaving skills he hopes he never has to use in his classroom.

“I think that when you see all the things that have happened, it’s pretty scary in the school systems now and anything I can do as a teacher to make it easier,” Teraila said.

He’s among the dozens who came to the Emergency Management Center in Wallingford, Connecticut to take part in a program which teaches the public how to give aid to someone who is bleeding until medical help can get there.

The “Stop the Bleed” program was launched after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

24-year-old Jeremy Fridling is a paramedic and first-year med student at Quinnipiac University’s School of Medicine.

“Sandy Hook, as well as Pulse nightclub and Boston Marathon Bombing, a lot of people were injured and passed away from blood loss before they were able to reach the hospital or before first responders were able to get there,” said Fridling.

He and his classmates are certified instructors for “Stop the Bleed”.

“It’s not just shootings or bombings where these skills matter,” he said.

Students practice on dummies and each other to learn how to pack a wound, apply a tourniquet or a piece of cloth to control bleeding.

“Sad that we have to learn this stuff,” Teralia said. “[It’s] extremely important. If you can save one life, it’s well worth it.”

Teralia says he’s grateful he now knows what he can do until help arrives.

Trauma experts say the goal is to make this training as common as CPR.

To find out where you can receive training, log on to http://www.bleedingcontrol.org.