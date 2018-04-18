Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a driver responsible for a deadly hit and run in northwest Miami-Dade.

Sunday night Auguste Friznel, 51, was attempting to cross NW 7th Avenue at NW 103rd Street when a vehicle traveling southbound struck him.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the driver did not stop after hitting Friznel, did not render aid and did not call 911.

Investigators believe the vehicle was a mid-2000s white Toyota Rav4 with tinted windows and a spare tire mounted on the back. It should have damage in the area of the front left headlight.