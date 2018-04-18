Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami/CNN) – One of the better-known student activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland is calling for the boycott of two giant investment management companies.

David Hogg, 18, is rallying against Blackrock and Vanguard on social media.

.@blackrock and @Vanguard_Group are two of the biggest investors in gun manufacturers; if you use them, feel free to let them know. Thanks 😉 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 17, 2018

Blackrock has declined to comment on Hogg’s tweet but pointed to the action the company has taken in recent months on gun issues.

BlackRock is the top shareholder in gunmakers Sturm Ruger and American Outdoor Brands. It’s the second-largest shareholder in Vista Outdoor.

Earlier this month, BlackRock said it will start offering gun-free retirement funds in response to consumer demand, as well as additional funds that do not include gun stocks. The company has also engaged in policy discussions with weapons manufacturers and distributors.

Vanguard is the second-largest shareholder in Sturm Ruger, and the third-largest shareholder in American Outdoor Brands and Vista Outdoor.

A Vanguard spokesperson said that most Vanguard funds “do not have exposure to gun manufacturers,” and that 359 of its 388 funds do not directly invest in Sturm Ruger, American Outdoor Brands or Vista Outdoor. Investors can also put their money in a Vanguard social fund that excludes gunmakers.

In recent weeks, Hogg spearheaded a push for advertisers to boycott Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show, after she mocked him for not getting into several colleges. Some of the network’s regular advertisers avoided “The Ingraham Angle” as a result.

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)