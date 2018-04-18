Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A large crowd gathered in the street following a police involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident took place in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and 9th Terrace and involved a U.S. Marshall task force that was on the trail of a murder suspect.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers spotted the suspect in a vehicle and stopped him.

“We attempted to order the suspect out of the vehicle,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione. “The subject refused to come out so less than lethal methods were deployed.”

According to police, a weapon spotted in the street near the scene of the shooting was likely involved in some way.

“The suspect responded to the less than lethal efforts by discharging a firearm at the police officer on the scene,” Maglione said. “The officer responded by discharging their firearm. I am sad to report the suspect has passed away.”

Sunrise Boulevard was closed for most of Wednesday evening as the three law enforcement agencies involved conducted their investigation.

Those agencies are the U.S. Marshalls, Fort Lauderdale Police and Coral Springs Police.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct its own investigation, as is policy.

As for the deceased suspect, he was linked to a homicide investigation.

“The homicide we are investigating did occur in Fort Lauderdale,” said Maglione.

The name of the deceased suspect has not been released by authorities.

No police officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire