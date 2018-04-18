Filed Under:Dinosaurs, Jurassic World, Local TV, Paris

PARIS (CBSMiami) — Jurassic World has arrived in Paris!

Dinosaur fans of all ages are being sent back to the era of reptiles while visiting the “Jurassic World” exhibition in Paris that features real-life sized dinosaur displays.

The Jurassic World exhibit opened Saturday and features giant moving replicas of dinosaurs, including stegosaurus, triceratops and the ferocious T-Rex.

The exhibit space is transformed into a dimly lit jungle as monstrous roars echo all around. There’s also a fake laboratory where mock baby dinosaurs sleep in incubators.

Most spectators, of all ages, are amazed by the displays, saying they look realistic and are reminiscent of the dinosaur era.

The exhibition is taking place at the La Cite du Cinema hall near Paris and is open until September 2.

