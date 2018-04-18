Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Last minute taxpayers have an extra day, until midnight Wednesday, to file their federal income tax return.

The IRS payment website is up and running after crashing Tuesday during the deadline day crush.

The website was down for most of the day.

For people filing Wednesday, no additional paperwork is needed to get the extension

“This is the busiest tax day of the year, and the IRS apologizes for the inconvenience this system issue caused for taxpayers,” Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter said in a statement. “The IRS appreciates everyone’s patience during this period. The extra time will help taxpayers affected by this situation.”

Kautter told members of Congress the problems appeared to be related to the “transmission” of tax returns from software providers like H&R Block and TurboTax, which is owned by Intuit.

Intuit said that despite the outage, it continued to process tax returns for its customers.

“Taxpayers should continue to prepare and file their taxes as normal with TurboTax,” a company spokeswoman said. “For those that prepared and filed their taxes with TurboTax earlier today, TurboTax is now submitting those returns to the IRS and is currently processing newly filed returns as normal.”

H&R Block had similar advice for taxpayers earlier in the day.

“While the IRS system is down, we are completing the returns, which will be sent as soon as the IRS system re-opens and will be considered filed on time,” the company said in a statement. “We are encouraging tax payers to continue to use our retail services or our do-it-yourself products as they normally would.”

Previously, Tuesday was the last day for taxpayers to file their tax returns, unless they filed for an automatic six-month extension. But an extension to file is not an extension to pay. Filers were also rushing to pay any additional money they owed to Uncle Sam for 2017.

