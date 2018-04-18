Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was day one, the groundbreaking for a new vision for Overtown.

The Urban, a sprawling combination of craft, culinary and culture nestled in the heart of the historic community.

“We’re hoping to bring back that liveliness spirit that used to be here in Overtown, that life, music the arts, that place where people get together meet new people they hang out,” said Keon Williams.

Williams is the brains behind the development. He says it was hundreds of thousands of dollars in investment and years in the making for will be a future hot spot for retail, food, a centralized bar, art and culture. It will include a food forest complete with seating and space to grow produce for residents and restaurants.

“This is a major step in stimulating the next level in economic development in Overtown,” said Craig Emmanuel, Board Chairman of Urban Philanthropies.

Local leaders were on hand for the transformation, Williams says the project preserves the rich history of Overtown.

“Just up the street here we have the longshore, 1416 longshoreman out of here so the shipping containers are representative of that history.”

Shipping containers are part of the decor shown in artist rendering but Williams says this also so important for the community, it represents revitalization.

“For me it brings back joy, a sense of hope for many members of this community that despite what everyone else says this is a community that is together, this a community that’s resilient, this is a community that like every other community has entertainment, culture, food and this project embodies all of that.”

The space is officially set to open in June of 2018.