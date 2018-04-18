Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, North Korea, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CNN) – CIA Director Mike Pompeo visited North Korea and met with leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump confirmed the meeting on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Sources confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that Pompeo, who is Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, visited North Korea more than two weeks ago for a secret meeting with Kim in Pyongyang. It’s likely that Trump on Wednesday was referring to that meeting.

Trump and Kim are set to meet in late May or early June in what would be the first face-to-face encounter between a sitting US President and a North Korean leader.

During a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, Trump said “very high levels” of discussion between Washington and Pyongyang are already underway, adding that they “have had direct talks.” The White House later clarified Trump’s comments to make it clear he has not yet talked directly with Kim.

An administration official familiar with Pompeo’s encounter with Kim told CNN the North Korean leader was “personable and well prepared” for the meeting, but added there was a sticking point over the location of his meeting with Trump.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said five locations were being considered for the historic summit but didn’t elaborate on what they might be.

In the past few weeks, US officials have floated several possible venues including: the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar; the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea; a neutral European capital like Stockholm or Geneva; a location at sea like Jeju island or a ship; Southeast Asia, including possibly Singapore or Malaysia; the South Korean capital Seoul; or the North Korean capital Pyongyang.

Pompeo was nominated for secretary of state after Trump fired Rex Tillerson from the post in mid-March. The CIA director will need approval from the US Senate before he takes the role, but opposition has been growing on the committee voting to confirm him.

(©2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

What Are People Talking About?
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch