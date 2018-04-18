Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – In the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, a forum will be held Wednesday to discuss upcoming changes to make schools safer.

Broward County Public Schools is hosting the forum which will be held at Plantation High School. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the public will have a chance to ask questions and make suggestions.

During the forum, Superintendent Robert Runcie and School Board members will provide updates regarding school safety measures, state funding, mental health services and programs, counseling and support services for students and employees, and the SMART initiative as it pertains to school safety.

They will also have an update on how much an $800 million bond passed in 2014 has been spent on school improvements and school safety, and where the remaining money will be applied in the future.

Last month, Runcie outlined a number of enhanced safety measures at a town hall in North Miami.

The list included making sure schools are gated and have a single point of entry, upgrading camera and security systems, making sure classroom doors are locked during school hours, and making sure the security hired to monitor school ground are doing so with a high degree of vigilance. The latter came after a Broward Sheriff’s deputy was reportedly found asleep in his car after school let out.

The School Board has previously taken a stand against arming teachers, a move supported by Governor Rick Scott.