HOUSTON (CBSMiami) – The nation is remembering former First Lady Barbara Bush.

The wife of the 41st President and mother of the 43rd passed away Tuesday, at the age of 92, surrounded by family at her Houston home. She had suffered from COPD and heart failure in recent years.

A private viewing, for close friends and family, will take place Wednesday and Thursday at the George Lewis Funeral Home in Houston. Mrs. Bush will lie in repose at Saint Martin’s Church in Houston on Friday. The event will be open to the public.

She will be laid to rest Saturday on the grounds of the George Bush Presidential Library next to her daughter, Robin, who died of Leukemia as a child.

As First Lady, Barbara Bush took up the cause of child and adult literacy.

But it was her role as the mother of six and wife of former President George H.W. Bush that was most important to her.

“I’m the mother of wonderful children and the wife of the world’s greatest man,” she said.

A family spokesman took to Twitter Tuesday writing her husband to whom she was married for 73 years,”…held her hand all day…and was at her side” when she died.

Her son, George W. Bush wrote, “our souls are settled because we know hers was.”

The Bush’s have called Houston home for decades. Neighbors have been leaving flowers and notes here at their residence as a tribute to the former first lady.