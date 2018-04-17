Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is spending the week in South Florida and will leave Mar-a-Lago on Thursday for a quick trip to Key West.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to visit the Joint Interagency Task Force South anti-smuggling center near the Truman Waterfront.

He’ll land at the Boca Chica air field on the naval base.

Key West Mayor Craig Cates is among the local officials who will greet the president. He is also expected to take the tour with Secretary of Department of Homeland Security Kristjen Nielsen.

Trump will depart from Boca Chica after the tour.

The Key West visit is expected to last about two hours.

Traffic between Boca Chica Key and Key West and within Key West will be disrupted by the visit, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay says to expect delays Thursday. The specific times and route Trump will be taking haven’t been released yet.

Trump was in Hialeah on Monday talking about tax cuts at a round table discussion with business leaders and politicians.

He left Miami and went to Palm Beach where he’s spending the week at Mar-a-Lago hosting Japenese leader Shinzo Abe and his wife.

Earlier guidance suggested Trump would return to Washington on Thursday, but an updated FAA advisory indicates he will be in South Florida until Sunday.