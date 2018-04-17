Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Secretary of Defense James Mattis and other top military brass will brief Congress Wednesday on last week’s Syrian strikes.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump reversed course Tuesday, saying he is not in favor of new sanctions on Russia for its support of Syria – at least not yet. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, in a statement, that “a decision will be made in the near future.” She then elaborated while speaking with reporters on Air Force One.

“The president has been clear that he’s going to be tough on Russia, but at the same time he’d still like to have a good relationship with them,” she said.

On Sunday, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley indicated new actions on Russia were imminent.

On Friday, while announcing the strikes on Syria, Trump insisted Moscow had a choice to make.

“Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path or if it will join with civilized nations as a force of stability and peace,” he said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are raising concern about the sudden backtrack.

“We’re going to have to get serious about sanctions against Russia,” said Sen. Jeff Flake, R-AZ.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Democrat Eliot Engel, in a statement, also blasted the move writing, “This sends a message to governments around the world that they can support brutal, criminal behavior without serious consequences.”