Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CBS Local – Tax Day is here, and while it’s never fun to owe money to the government, at least you can get some free stuff out of it. Here’s what some restaurants and other retailers are offering on April 17th.

Boston Market: On Tax Day, take advantage of the $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special, which includes a Half Chicken Individual Meal with two sides, cornbread and a beverage at participating locations.

California Tortilla: Get a free small chips and queso when you say “Chipping in” with your order on April 17th.

Great American Cookies: Participating U.S. stores will give away a free Cookies & Cream Cookie on April 17th. This is while supplies last and one per customer.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: At Chuck E Cheese’s, buy one large pizza and get the next large pizza free between April 17-19.

Hand & Stone Massage: If you’re a current member of Hand and Stone Massage, on Tax Day you can upgrade your current membership for $10.40 instead of paying $20 (the usual price to upgrade).

The upgrade options include:

Hot Towel Foot Massage

Hot Towel Hand Massage

Peppermint Scalp Massage

Mini Cold Stone Face Massage

Hardee’s: Get a free sausage biscuit between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. local time. Use the password “Made from scratch” when you get there to collect on the deal.

Hooters: When you spend more than $10 on an adult meal, kids younger than 12 will receive a free Hooters Kids Meal.

Hungry Howie’s: Hungry Howie’s is offering up a one-topping, medium-sized pizza for 15 cents with the purchase of a one-topping large pie. Use the promo code 18TAXDAY for online carry out from April 15-17 to cash in on the deal.

HydroMassage and Planet Fitness: All you need to cash in on a free massage between April 71-21 is to download this coupon download and print it out to present at the location.

Quiznos: Quiznos is giving you 10.40 percent off any sandwich or catering offer to new or current Toasty Points loyalty members at all of their U.S. locations. Users who download the Toasty Points loyalty app also get a free four-inch sub.

Schlotzsky’s: With the purchase of chips and a medium drink on Tax Day, you’ll get a free small original sandwich on Tax Day.

[H/T: Parade]