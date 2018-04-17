Filed Under:Club Space, Jeremiah Chavez, Local TV, Miami Police, Missing Man, Orlando

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search for a missing man from Orlando is over. Miami police say 28-year-old Jeremiah Chavez has been located in Miami Shores.

Officer Michael Vega told CBS4 News Chavez will most likely be baker acted for a mental health examination.

Chavez was found Tuesday morning after Miami Shores Police received a call of a disturbance in the area of 9401 Biscayne Blvd.  Once they arrived they found Chavez hiding behind a wall.  They took him into custody and will receive medical attention.

His family is being reunited with him.

No other details about what happened to him have been released.

Chavez was first reported missing Sunday. He’s from Orlando and was in Miami with friends celebrating his birthday at Club Space in Downtown Miami.

His family was concerned for his safety because they say he somehow became separated from his friends at the club. The next day, he called his sister, urging her to call police because he was being chased. After that, the man posted a video on Snapchat asking for help.

