MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A big day is expected in Cuba on Wednesday, though some think its just for show.

If all goes according to plan, for the first time since 1959 Cuba will be ruled by someone not named Castro.

As assembly begins Wednesday for Raul Castro’s chosen successor is expected to officially be given power.

The symbolism is enormous, but what, if anything, will it mean practically?

Castro’s departure will signal the end of decades of leadership by the Castro brothers.

Beginning with the revolution of 1959 Fidel and Raul Castro have held the island nation in their grip.

That is until Wednesday when Raul will depart, but will still head the powerful communist party which really calls the shots in Cuba.

Expected to be named president by the national assembly is 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel.

He has been a party regular, working his way up the ranks and emerging as the first Vice President of the nation.

He will be the one meeting and greeting foreign dignitaries and presiding at national events but is regarded on the island and here in Miami as simply a figurehead.

“Diaz-Canel is a low level appracheck in the communist party without any support in the party,” said Dr. Jaime Suchlicki with the Cuban Studies Institute. “Without support from the military, without any popularity and support in the Cuban population.”

At this point it appears that no one expects major changes in Cuba with the Castro departure.

Diaz-Canel’s first big challenge would be dealing with the Cuban economy, something that neither Fidel nor Raul could shore up.