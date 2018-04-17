Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Marine Stadium is now on the National Park Service’s national register of historic places.

Florida’s Secretary Of State Ken Detzner made the announcement earlier today.

The stadium opened in 1963 as the result of a partnership between Cuban-American architect Hilario Candela and engineer Jack Meyer.

It was designed for public use and enjoyment.

It was used for sporting and entertainment events until 1992, when it closed because of Hurricane Andrew.