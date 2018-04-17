Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — It was heartbreaking video that went viral on Facebook showing a tiny dog struggling to walk.

It was taken in the first 24 hours after a severely abused and abandoned dog was rescued from a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

“My heart stopped, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like her in such horrific condition. She actually makes you gasp for air looking at her,” said Amy Roman with 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida.

Roman says it was a picture of the dog they named “Glory” that made the mission to get to her so urgent.

The animal was found hiding in a bush, terrified, nearly every bone in her body was visible.

“Just completely crawling with thousands and thousands of fleas, her gums were completely pale and white which is anemic and dehydrated.”

All signs, says Roman, she’d been starving to death and trying to eat just about anything to survive. She was covered in scars that Roman believes indicate the dog may have at one point been used for fighting.

Now, Glory is getting round the clock care at an animal hospital, receiving fluids, flea medication and antibiotics.

“She’s just so broken,” said Roman kissing the animal.

Roman is now desperate to get the word out about Glory and who would do such a thing to an animal.

The ultimate goal is to nurse Glory back to health and find her a home, something that could take months and thousands of dollars.

If you would like to help you can go to: http://100plusabandoneddogsofevergladesflorida.org to donate and inquire about Glory.