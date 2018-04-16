Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen is set to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Federal prosecutors and Cohen’s defense attorneys will argue about how material seized in the raids of Cohen’s office, home, and hotel room should be handled and whether viewing the information jeopardizes attorney/client privilege.

The DOJ announced Friday that Cohen has been “under criminal investigation” in regards to his business dealings for months.

Attorney Michael Avenatti who represents Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says she had sex with Trump in 2006, said his client will also be at the hearing.

“It’s intended to send the message that this is a very, very serious matter for her and she wants to make sure that the American people know that she is behind efforts to bring to light as much information and documents as possible. She also wants to ensure that she is heard and that she is represented at the hearing. It has nothing to do with getting in his head at all,” said Avenatti.

Cohen has admitted to paying Daniels $130 thousand to keep quiet about the alleged affair with Trump.

A lawyer for Trump filed documents over the weekend asking that prosecutors be barred from seeing the seized material until Cohen and the president have reviewed it and decided what should be shared.