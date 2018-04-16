Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to town promote the Republican $1.5 trillion tax cut package he signed into law.

The White House says Trump will hold a roundtable Monday with local business owners in Hialeah, joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon.

It’s Trump’s first visit to Miami since he came to Little Havana last June to announce his Cuba policy.

Facing headwinds this fall, Republicans are placing their midterm election hopes on selling the benefits of the law to Americans.

Trump has sometimes chafed at scripted events, deviating from the planned message to discuss whatever is on his mind.

Trump plans to host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago this week.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)