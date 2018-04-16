Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Students at Pompano Beach Middle School returned to class Monday coping with grief after two of their classmates were killed over the weekend in a car crash and five others were injured.

“It didn’t seem like Chayanna or Teeana, they like good kids,” said student Kelly Jean.

The seven kids, all between the ages of 12 and 14, were stuffed inside a stolen car in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning when the driver, 14-year-old Elijah Wilson, lost control in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Street. He hit a pole at the railroad track, the car flipped and ended up on the tracks.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Anacshia Johnson died on the scene and 12-year-old Chayanna Nesmith died at Broward Health Medical Center.

Nesmith’s 13-year-old sister Teeanna was seriously injured.

“I’m really in a state of shock and just still praying for Teeanna that she recovers,” said their grandmother Debra Lesane.

Wilson was injured as were 12-year-old Timnazia McDougle, 12-year-old Ashanti Johnson, and 13-year-old Tatiana McKinly.

Pompano Beach Middle students said both of the girls who died were close friends.

“She was cool to everybody really but she wasn’t a bad kid and “Chacha” (nickname for Chayanna) we knew her from around the school and everybody used to talk about how good of a friend she was to everyone,” said Montel Thomas.

They also had some advice for any other their classmates who think joyriding around in a stolen vehicle sounds like a good time.

“Don’t hop in the car with kids driving the car, especially if it’s a stolen car too, that’s not good. You’re not lame to say no,” said Alton Tarver.