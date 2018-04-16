Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Police are searching for a missing man from Orlando who was in Miami to celebrate his birthday.

City of Miami Police are asking for the public’s health in finding Jeremiah Chavez.

The 28-year-old was last seen Sunday at Club Space in Downtown Miami.

Since then, family says they only have seen a Snapchat video and received couple of phone calls.

“That was the last phone call he made,” said Mary Chavez, Jeremiah’s mother. “He state that someone was chasing him to kill him and all I saw in that video is he was running for his life.”

His relatives have come down to South Florida to help search for Jeremiah.

“He called me at work and told me to call the FBI,” said relative Angel.

The family says Jeremiah has left the club because he was hungry.

They say he is a very responsible individual.

“All I want to say is I want my son home,” said Mary. “Today is his birthday and I need him home. Please help me who ever sees him give us a call.”

As for his friends, the two guys and a girl who were with Jeremiah at the club:

“They say they looked around for him. They could not see him so they took off and they went back to Orlando,” Mary said.

Chavez is 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.