The Home Design and Remodeling Show began 2018 with a highly successful Miami Home Show that received tens of thousands of visitors at the Miami Beach Convention Center. South Florida’s largest interior design and home improvement expo offers consumers an opportunity to choose from thousands of products and services and get expert advice. Plus, Home Show Management’s trade show platform along with a multimedia marketing campaign provides businesses an exceptional opportunity to showcase the latest trends and innovative ideas in home design, to a multitude of homeowners and industry professionals.

Here are some highlights of the Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show:

ProCraft Cabinetry Florida

ProCraft Cabinetry Florida LLC is rapidly becoming one of the nation’s largest importer and wholesaler of direct manufactured wood cabinetry in South Florida. With more than ten years of experience in the cabinet industry, ProCraft Cabinetry Group is a proven global leader with worldwide and nationwide distribution centers supporting the trade. They offer a personal approach to remodeling and renovating with their beautiful high-end cabinets. ProCraft Cabinetry Florida offers cabinetry choices to fit any individual style and needs.

Sunshield Awnings & Shades

Sunshield Awnings & Shades manufactures the finest awning systems featuring awning craftsmanship, custom designs and color graphics. Sunshield’s illuminated and non-lit commercial awnings are made using the highest quality materials available in the industry. Every aspect of a project is carefully thought out for the best looking and best functioning awning possible to make a business stand out from the others. For over four years, Sunshield has been serving an extensive commercial awning client base which includes retail and restaurant groups, banks, automotive, industrial, real estate, developers, architects, general contractors, sports facilities and many other businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward.

iGUi Pools Miami

iGUi is the largest franchise network of swimming pools in the world and present in forty countries. iGUi has developed a specific line of products (filters with locks, handrails, control panel, covers, protection fences, water alarms, life jackets, etc.) as well as other important elements to help protect children, the elderly and pets when they are in or around the pool. Most of the iGUi pools were developed by the Department of Architecture with stairs and benches at their ends to facilitate access and exit of the pool for people of all ages or pets that may fall into the water.

Blanco Flooring

If you want your home’s kitchen, foyer and bathrooms to reflect your elegant taste, marble floors from Blanco Flooring offer a perfect solution. The subtle veining and distinctive shine make marble highly desirable in both older homes and new construction. Both marble and granite countertops are a beautiful addition to any kitchen or bathroom and they have a number of similarities. Blanco Flooring has a large selection of both marble and granite counter tops and their representatives will help you identify the exact stone for your home.

There will be many new and returning exhibitors to the Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show that takes place Memorial Day Weekend, May 25th to 28th at the Broward County Convention Center with featured TV celebrity, Matt Blashaw of DIY Network’s “Yard Crashers.”

Choose from thousands of products and services, visit designer vignettes and enjoy lifestyle seminars at the Ygrene Home Improvement Stage. Plus, industry professionals can earn CEU credits while attending trade professional seminars presented by Premium Digital Control & Automation and Control 4.

