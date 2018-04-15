Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — President Trump released a series of tweets against James Comey early Sunday morning, calling him a “slimeball” and insisting he never asked Comey for loyalty.

The President’s tweets come before an interview set to air tonight with George Stephanopolous in which he talks about his new tell-all book “A Higher Loyalty.”

In the span of two hours early Sunday morning, President Trump fired off five tweets about former FBI Director James Comey.

One read, “Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!) will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!”

President Trump fired Comey last year, citing his handling of the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of her personal email while Secretary of State.

In a new tell-all book to be released this week, Comey discloses why he reopened the email investigation so close to Election Day.

“She was going to be elected president and if I hide this from the American people. She’ll be illegitimate the moment she’s elected, the moment this comes out,” says Comey.

Trump seized on that, tweeting that Comey “Was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball!”

On the Sunday morning news shows, politicians also reprimanded Comey’s actions.

“I do think that he made a serious mistake in discussing the Clinton investigation 2 weeks out,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

“Jim Comey is a good man who made a very consequential blunder,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., In the book, Comey describes President Trump as a “bully” who is “untethered to truth” and compares his inner circle to the mafia, “lying about all things, large and small.”

Comey did some tweeting of his own on Sunday, writing in part: ‘3 presidents are in my book, 2 help illustrate the values at the heart of ethical leadership; 1 serves as a counterpoint. I hope folks read the whole thing and find it useful.’