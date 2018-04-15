Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HARPURSVILLE, NY (CBSMiami) — One year ago a baby giraffe stole the hearts of many as millions of people across the globe patiently waited for his mom April to give birth.

Sunday is Tajiri’s first birthday.

The nearly ten foot tall animal had his very own special birthday party.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York had a viewing party online and invited people to its park to celebrate.

Tajiri even had some cake for his big day.

He was a big fan of the lettuce and carrots.

“Certainly a baby giraffe is a big deal for any facility that produces one but the world to be standing by watching and tuning in from birth to first birthday, we never anticipated that,” said Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch.

The park plans to open up to the public on May 16.