MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Strong to severe storms are expected to move into South Florida Sunday afternoon and evening.

The biggest threat will be damaging winds, possibly an isolated tornado and lightning.

Most models show a few thunderstorms this afternoon possibly becoming strong to severe.  Then the line of storms moves through this evening.

The heaviest impact is expected between 7:00 pm and midnight, with the frontal boundary clearing into the overnight hours.

High temperatures Sunday afternoon will be near 88 and it will be humid, contributing to the instability in the atmosphere.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through Monday and a High Risk of Rip Currents is in place.

After the storms clear Sunday night, a drier, cooler air mass will move in.

Low temperatures will drop to the upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will be nice, with dry air and high temperatures in the lower 80s followed by a steady warm up throughout the week.

 

