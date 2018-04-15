Filed Under:Amber Diaz, Boat Rescue, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GOVERNMENT CUT (CBSMiami) — Three people were rescued at Government Cut Friday night after their boat crashed into a jetty.

government cut boat rescue Three Boaters Rescued From Same Jetty Where Jose Fernandez, Two Others Died

Three boaters rescued from Government Cut boat crash. (MDFR)

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue deployed a diver into the choppy water about 9:15 PM.

According to Fire rescue, one person was treated and taken to the hospital while two others suffered minor cuts and bruises.

The accident happened in the same spot where Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two others were killed after they crashed their boat back in 2016.

Local resident Dev Finger saw the aftermath from his balcony.

“It was a lot of commotion out there after just a lot of people around still you know the rubble out on the rocks,” said Finger.

Finger said he only goes out at night on a boat with people he trusts.

“If you’ve got depth finders and you know what the tides are doing then you can be in good hands but if you don’t know what you’re doing you don’t want to bout here at night just mulling around,” he said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reminds everyone to use good judgment while they are out on the water. They advise going with an expert navigator and not drinking when you are behind the wheel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch