GOVERNMENT CUT (CBSMiami) — Three people were rescued at Government Cut Friday night after their boat crashed into a jetty.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue deployed a diver into the choppy water about 9:15 PM.

According to Fire rescue, one person was treated and taken to the hospital while two others suffered minor cuts and bruises.

The accident happened in the same spot where Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two others were killed after they crashed their boat back in 2016.

#MDFR #FireBoat73 rescued 3 boaters stranded on the south west rocks of Government Cut last night. All 3 boaters were assessed by the Fireboat crew and taken to the Coast Guard base on Miami Beach. 1 person was transported to the hospital & two others were treated at the scene. pic.twitter.com/yBRkNV3F1h — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) April 14, 2018

Local resident Dev Finger saw the aftermath from his balcony.

“It was a lot of commotion out there after just a lot of people around still you know the rubble out on the rocks,” said Finger.

Finger said he only goes out at night on a boat with people he trusts.

“If you’ve got depth finders and you know what the tides are doing then you can be in good hands but if you don’t know what you’re doing you don’t want to bout here at night just mulling around,” he said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reminds everyone to use good judgment while they are out on the water. They advise going with an expert navigator and not drinking when you are behind the wheel.