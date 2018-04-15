Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A teenage bicyclist, struck and killed by a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser Friday night, darted into the Trooper’s path, according to FHP officials.

According to Lt. Alex Camacho, Trooper Aliek Sierra was on patrol when Angel Lopez, riding his Huffy bicycle and trying to cross Killian Parkway, cut in front of the cruiser near Southwest 108th Avenue.

They collided and Lopez died on the scene.

Sierra was not hurt.

Lopez was a student at Miami Killian Senior High School and was a member of the ROTC.

The Lopez family has set up a GoFundme to help pay for his funeral.