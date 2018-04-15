Filed Under:Angel Lopez, Cyclist Killed, FHP, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A teenage bicyclist, struck and killed by a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser Friday night, darted into the Trooper’s path, according to FHP officials.

angel lopez FHP Trooper Strikes, Kills Teen Bicyclist Who Darted Into Road

Angel Lopez (Photo courtesy: Dianna Camelo)

According to Lt. Alex Camacho, Trooper Aliek Sierra was on patrol when Angel Lopez, riding his Huffy bicycle and trying to cross Killian Parkway, cut in front of the cruiser near Southwest 108th Avenue.

They collided and Lopez died on the scene.

Sierra was not hurt.

Lopez was a student at Miami Killian Senior High School and was a member of the ROTC.

The Lopez family has set up a GoFundme to help pay for his funeral.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch