POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Seven children, all between 12 and 14 years old, were in a stolen car early Sunday morning when it crashed and flipped over, killing two of the young people inside the vehicle.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, it was about 3:00 a.m. when the driver of the vehicle was heading westbound on NW 15th Street in Pompano Beach when they lost control, causing the vehicle to exit the road and flip over. The vehicle landed upside on the CSX railroad tracks.

BSO says all the people in the vehicle were between 12 and 14 years old.

One person died on the scene and another died at Broward Health Medical Center.

The remaining five were all transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

The names and ages of the dead were not released. The crash remains under investigation.