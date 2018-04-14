Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) — A second woman accused of beating a driver with a baseball bat in Lauderdale Lakes last month turned herself into authorities on Friday.

Julia Sam, accused of beating Mikaela Barboza, appeared before a judge on Saturday. Her alleged accomplice, Samantha Denis, was arrested on Monday.

Barboza said she suffered a broken nose and had to get seven stitches and seven staples in her head after they beat her with baseball bats, in what she said was a road rage attack that was caught on cell phone video.

Barboza said it all began when she cut off another driver on 441 in Lauderdale Lakes around 7 in the evening on March 22nd.

The other driver immediately started yelling at her, along with another woman who was her sister.

Barboza says she pulled into a nearby parking lot because she was worried for her safety. She called 911 when the women followed her and blocked in her car.

Both Sam and Denis are charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.