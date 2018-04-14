By Lisa Petrillo
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Cantina La Veinte is a sprawling, vibrant space on Brickell Avenue that seats 450.

It’s a beautiful, upscale Mexican restaurant filled with colorful art and a full spacious  bar inside as well as dining outside with waterside views.

In the kitchen is Chef Santiago Gomez, a Mexican born chef who prepares some of the finest Mexican cuisine here in South Florida.

Cantina La Veinte’s amazing guacamole as prepared by chef Santiago Gomez. (CBS4)

Here is his wonderful recipe for guacamole, a favorite at Cantina La Veinte:

Cantina La Veinte Signature Guacamole:

Recipe: 2-4 people

Ingredients:

  • 3 Haas avocados
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • salt
  • 1/2 hace onion chopped
  • 1/2 serrano  pepper seedless chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil

Directions:

  1. Using a spoon or a tejolate grind ingredients (except avocado and lime) in a bowl or a molcajete and combine into a fine paste.
  2. Score avocados; cutting them in half and remove seed and make a score by marking three cuts down and four cuts across.
  3. Use a flat back of a spoon to scoop the avocado out of the skin and mix together 4. Fold in lime juice and serve with tortilla chips.
  4. ENJOY!
