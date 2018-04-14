Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Cantina La Veinte is a sprawling, vibrant space on Brickell Avenue that seats 450.

It’s a beautiful, upscale Mexican restaurant filled with colorful art and a full spacious bar inside as well as dining outside with waterside views.

In the kitchen is Chef Santiago Gomez, a Mexican born chef who prepares some of the finest Mexican cuisine here in South Florida.

Here is his wonderful recipe for guacamole, a favorite at Cantina La Veinte:

Cantina La Veinte Signature Guacamole:

Recipe: 2-4 people

Ingredients:

3 Haas avocados

1 lime, juiced

salt

1/2 hace onion chopped

1/2 serrano pepper seedless chopped

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon olive oil

Directions: