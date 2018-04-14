Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Cantina La Veinte is a sprawling, vibrant space on Brickell Avenue that seats 450.
It’s a beautiful, upscale Mexican restaurant filled with colorful art and a full spacious bar inside as well as dining outside with waterside views.
In the kitchen is Chef Santiago Gomez, a Mexican born chef who prepares some of the finest Mexican cuisine here in South Florida.
Here is his wonderful recipe for guacamole, a favorite at Cantina La Veinte:
Cantina La Veinte Signature Guacamole:
Recipe: 2-4 people
Ingredients:
- 3 Haas avocados
- 1 lime, juiced
- salt
- 1/2 hace onion chopped
- 1/2 serrano pepper seedless chopped
- 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
Directions:
- Using a spoon or a tejolate grind ingredients (except avocado and lime) in a bowl or a molcajete and combine into a fine paste.
- Score avocados; cutting them in half and remove seed and make a score by marking three cuts down and four cuts across.
- Use a flat back of a spoon to scoop the avocado out of the skin and mix together 4. Fold in lime juice and serve with tortilla chips.
- ENJOY!
Comments
Lisa PetrilloMore from Lisa Petrillo